L.I. driver flees on foot after crash that killed motorcyclist: police

Long Island

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Police tape at a crime scene

File photo of police tape at a scene.

HEMPSTEAD, L.I. — Long Island police on Thursday said they were looking for a driver who fled the scene of a fatal collision, leaving a motorcyclist for dead.

Authorities said the hit-and-run occurred just before 10 p.m. Wednesday in Hempstead.

According to police, a 57-year-old man was riding his Yamaha motorcycle southbound on Baldwin Road when he collided with a Kia that was attempting to make a left turn onto Lawson Street.

The motorcyclist suffered serious head and body injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

The driver of the Kia fled the crash scene on foot, heading westbound on Lawson Street, police said.

No arrests had been made as of Thursday morning as police continued their investigation.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

