NEW YORK (PIX11) — Drake is hitting the road again, preparing to return to the tri-state area for a second tour just three months after wrapping up his “It’s All a Blur” tour and dropping his eighth studio album, “For All The Dogs,” the Grammy-winning artist announced on his Instagram on Monday.

It’s All a Blur Tour – Big as The What? will kick off on Jan. 18 in Denver with special guest J. Cole. On March 14, Drizzy will make a stop in Elmont on Long Island to perform at the UBA Arena. According to Drake’s website, the Long Island show will not feature J. Cole, and Ticketmaster currently doesn’t have any supporting acts listed.

Tickets will go on sale for Cash App users on Wednesday. The general sale will be on Friday at 11 a.m.

Many of the dates are rescheduled from the original It’s All a Blur Tour:

Jan. 18Ball Arena – Denver, Colo. +
Jan. 19Ball Arena – Denver, Colo.
Jan. 22Frost Bank Center – San Antonio, Texas
Jan. 25Paycom Center – Oklahoma City, Okla.
Jan. 29Smoothie King Center – New Orleans, La. +
Jan. 30Smoothie King Center – New Orleans, La.
Feb. 2Amalie Arena – Tampa, Fla.
Feb. 7Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, Tenn. +
Feb. 8Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, Tenn. +
Feb. 12Enterprise Center – St. Louis, Mo.
Feb. 16PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburg, Pa.
Feb. 20Schottenstein Center – Columbus, Ohio +
Feb. 21Schottenstein Center – Columbus, Ohio
Feb. 24Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse – Cleveland, Ohio
Feb. 27KeyBank Center – Buffalo, N.Y.
March 2T-Mobile Center – Kansas City, Mo.
March 5FedExForum – Memphis Tenn.
March 10Rupp Arena – Lexington, Ky.
March 14UBA Arena – Belmont, N.Y. ~
March 18Amerant Bank Arena – Sunrise, Fla. ~
March 27Legacy Arena at BJCC – Birmingham, Ala. ~
+ Rescheduled dates ~ No J. Col

