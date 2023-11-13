NEW YORK (PIX11) — Drake is hitting the road again, preparing to return to the tri-state area for a second tour just three months after wrapping up his “It’s All a Blur” tour and dropping his eighth studio album, “For All The Dogs,” the Grammy-winning artist announced on his Instagram on Monday.

It’s All a Blur Tour – Big as The What? will kick off on Jan. 18 in Denver with special guest J. Cole. On March 14, Drizzy will make a stop in Elmont on Long Island to perform at the UBA Arena. According to Drake’s website, the Long Island show will not feature J. Cole, and Ticketmaster currently doesn’t have any supporting acts listed.

Tickets will go on sale for Cash App users on Wednesday. The general sale will be on Friday at 11 a.m.

Many of the dates are rescheduled from the original It’s All a Blur Tour:

Jan. 18 Ball Arena – Denver, Colo. + Jan. 19 Ball Arena – Denver, Colo. Jan. 22 Frost Bank Center – San Antonio, Texas Jan. 25 Paycom Center – Oklahoma City, Okla. Jan. 29 Smoothie King Center – New Orleans, La. + Jan. 30 Smoothie King Center – New Orleans, La. Feb. 2 Amalie Arena – Tampa, Fla. Feb. 7 Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, Tenn. + Feb. 8 Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, Tenn. + Feb. 12 Enterprise Center – St. Louis, Mo. Feb. 16 PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburg, Pa. Feb. 20 Schottenstein Center – Columbus, Ohio + Feb. 21 Schottenstein Center – Columbus, Ohio Feb. 24 Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse – Cleveland, Ohio Feb. 27 KeyBank Center – Buffalo, N.Y. March 2 T-Mobile Center – Kansas City, Mo. March 5 FedExForum – Memphis Tenn. March 10 Rupp Arena – Lexington, Ky. March 14 UBA Arena – Belmont, N.Y. ~ March 18 Amerant Bank Arena – Sunrise, Fla. ~ March 27 Legacy Arena at BJCC – Birmingham, Ala. ~ + Rescheduled dates ~ No J. Col

