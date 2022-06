LONG BEACH, N.Y. (PIX11) — Earlier this year, PIX11 News introduced you to Masha Benitez, an 18-year-old high school senior who raised more than $30,000 for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, despite needing a life-saving double lung transplant herself.

Benitez received the transplant just 39 days ago and this week defied the odds to attend her senior prom. On Friday, she walked at graduation and received her diploma.

PIX11 photojournalist Keith Lopez has the inspirational story from Long Beach.