LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — A DoorDash delivery driver is facing several charges after stealing a package from a Long Island resident’s home, police said.

Juliana Saggaram, 33, was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts of petty larceny for allegedly stealing a package in Manhasset and Sands Point, police said.

A 54-year-old woman noticed a package was stolen outside her home on Sept. 3 around 4:34 p.m., according to police.

Saggaram, while completing orders on DoorDash, picked up an order from Chipotle, and then drove around the local area searching for packages, police said. While holding the food as a cover, police report she walked into the victim’s home, stole the package, and drove away.

Saggaram was also found responsible for a second theft in Sands Point on the same day, police said. DoorDash deactivated Saggaram’s Dasher account after the incident, according to sources.

Detectives asked anyone who feels they may have been a victim of a similar crime to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

