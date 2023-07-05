Police are searching for a man who stole a dog from the front yard of a Long Island home last month. (SCPD)

LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — Police are searching for a man who stole a dog from the front yard of a Long Island home last month.

Bandit, a shih tzu–poodle mix, was taken from a home on Beverly Road around 9:50 p.m., on June 21, according to police. The suspect fled in a vehicle with Bandit, who is in need of medication.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information that leads to an arrest.

