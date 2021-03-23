Louie, a 17-week-old Pomsky, is in good health after he was found abandoned in a dumpster on Long Island. (Suffolk County PD)

BABYLON, N.Y. — A dog sitter was arrested for allegedly abandoning a puppy in a dumpster on Long Island earlier this month.

Thami Stafyleras, 44, was taken into custody Monday night and faces charges of abandonment of an animal, police said.

The 17-week-old puppy was found in a dumpster at Captree State Park around 5:30 p.m. on March 15, authorities said.

The woman who found the dog took it to Grady Animal Hospital and called 911 to report the incident.

Investigators determined Stafyleras abandoned the puppy in the dumpster. He had agreed to care for the puppy while the owner, an acquaintance, was away, cops said.

The puppy, a Pomsky named Louie, is in good health and will be returned to his owner.