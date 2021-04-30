Police sketch of a woman accused of driving off after fatally striking a dog with her SUV in Selden, officials say; Toy poodle Romoe, an emotional support dog who was hit and killed on April 23, 2021, police say. (SCPD)

SELDEN, L.I. — Police on Long Island released a sketch of a woman accused of driving off after hitting and killing a dog with her SUV earlier in April.

Back on the night of April 23, a woman was walking her emotional support dog, Romeo, on Pine Street, in the hamlet of Selden, when a dark-colored SUV struck the toy poodle, police said.

The dog’s owner reached into the driver’s vehicle and attempted to stop her, but the woman fled the scene, leaving the dog for dead, authorities said.

Suffolk County Police described the suspect as a woman with blonde, shoulder-length hair in her 30s. They released the above sketch in hopes the public could help identify her.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers said they were offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.