CENTRAL ISLIP, Long Island (PIX11) — A man crashed his car on Long Island and doctors later found a bullet wound, police say.

Carlos Guillen, 19, was driving east on Francisco Avenue when he hit a parked trailer and fence around 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Police said Guillen was taken to the hospital, where doctors found a bullet wound. He was pronounced dead shortly after.

This is an ongoing investigation.

