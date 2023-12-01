PORT JEFFERSON, N.Y. (PIX11) – With every cut, musical note, and hanging of every velvet rope, the annual Dickens Festival in Port Jefferson, Long Island is one step closer to reality.

Eager volunteers were hard at work on Friday, making sure everything was set up for Saturday’s opening ceremony.

“We have, I think, 40 Christmas trees here. We have a cookie walk over there. We’re going to have Christmas carolers over there – and elves,” said festival volunteer Paul Braile.

When everything is ready, the hamlet on Long Island’s north shore will be transformed into the kind of early 19th-century scene made famous by the English author – complete with street characters, blacksmiths, and other artisans.

Allan Varela, who dresses up as Dickens, is the festival’s executive producer. He told PIX11’s Jay Dow what he gets out of organizing the festival.

“Well, I’ve been producing it since 2005. It’s very simple, you’re doing it to me right now – you’re smiling,” he explained.

The idea for a village-wide event connected to Charles Dickens began at Theatre Number Three, which annually plays “A Christmas Carol,” based on the novella. Over the last nearly 30 years, it has evolved into one of the most popular festivals on Long Island, attracting some 25,000 visitors each year.

This will be Port Jefferson Mayor Lauren Sheprow’s first time overseeing the festival, which greatly boosts the local economy.

“They take Dickens’ books and bring them to life. This is a great weekend for our merchants,” Sheprow said.

“We’re very excited. We love Dickens weekend,” said Brian, a local business owner. “This weekend we’ll be making, and serving our decadent hot chocolate made in our copper kettle throughout the weekend.”