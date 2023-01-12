UNIONDALE, N.Y. (PIX11) — Nassau Coliseum is one of the most recognizable venues on Long Island, located 7 miles east of New York City. It’s home to many sporting games and other events, but it may soon became a resort and casino.

It is one of three locations that have entered the bidding process. This isn’t the first time a plan like this has been brought to the forefront at the site. It’s expected it would be a big boost to the local economy.

“There are going to be 12,000 construction jobs. There are going to be 5,000 jobs operational in the entertainment industry itself,” said former New York Gov. David Paterson.

“The great thing about the site is there’s a lot of unused commercial space. Right now in New York that’s not always the case. Some of our competitors are looking at Manhattan, looking at 2 or 3 acres,” said Ron Reese, the senior vice president of Las Vegas Sands.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said the Coliseum isn’t viable in its current state. He said that while the new venture seems promising, there are things to consider.

“I have to be mindful of the community. I also have to be mindful of the tax base of the whole county, and one of the things I hear on a daily basis is affordability,” Blakeman said.

That means making sure living in Nassau County is affordable and residents are on board. The plan is still in its early stages, and the final decision lies with the New York State Gaming Commission.