Police found the remains of two decapitated goats behind a Burger King in Farmingdale, New York, on June 29, 2023. (Courtesy: Suffolk County SPCA)

FARMINGDALE N.Y. (PIX11) – A horrid discovery was made last Thursday when police found the remains of two decapitated goats behind a Burger King on Long Island.

The remains had been placed in black plastic bags at 96 Broadhollow Road in Farmingdale, New York. Suffolk SPCA detectives described it as a “ritualistic sacrifice,” police said. Other items were also found at the scene that would suggest a ritualistic animal sacrifice, according to authorities.

“The Suffolk County SPCA is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual(s) responsible for this barbaric act of animal cruelty for unjustifiably harming, mutilating, or killing an animal,” said Roy Gross, chief of the Suffolk County SPCA. “All too many times these gruesome finds are discovered not only by adults but occasionally by children. These acts of violence must stop now.”

It’s not the first time the Suffolk County SPCA has made a similar discovery. Back in September of 2022, SPCA detectives discovered the decomposing remains of five decapitated chickens and two decapitated goats.

Those remains were discovered on the side of Round Swamp Road approximately 100 feet south of Exit 39 of the Northern State Parkway. Also found at the location were fruits and vegetables.

The Suffolk County SPCA also indicated at the time it was the result of a ritualistic animal sacrifice.

If you witnessed any incident of animal cruelty or neglect in Suffolk County, please contact the Suffolk County SPCA at (631) 382-7722.