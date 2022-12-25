ELMONT, NY (PIX11) — A deaf and mute woman was reported missing in Elmont on Friday, police said.

Samatha Denise Primus, 46, was last seen around 3:30 a.m. on Friday, officials said. She has limited sign language abilities.

Primus was last seen at a Savoy Avenue home, police said. She may have headed toward Brooklyn.

Police said she’s about 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs around 130 pounds. Primus has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen in a pink hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, black sneakers and a pink hat.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above missing person to contact the Nassau County Police Department Missing Persons Squad at 516 – 573 – 7347 or dial 911. All callers will remain anonymous.