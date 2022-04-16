SANDS POINT, N.Y. (PIX11) — A person walking along a beach in Sands Point on Long Island discovered a dead body Saturday morning, police said.

A Sands Point resident called police around 9:10 a.m. after discovering a man’s body near 30 Plum Beach Point, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

The man appears to be in his 50s, police said. Authorities have not released his identity.

The Nassau County Police Department’s Homicide Squad is investigating the man’s death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.