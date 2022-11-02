BOHEMIA, NY (PIX11) — Shooters opened fire on a Long Island dad on Wednesday morning, killing the 49-year-old man, police said.

Michael Hartmann was smoking a cigarette in the backyard of his Smithtown Avenue home around 6:35 a.m. when two people entered and fired multiple shots. After being struck, Hartmann crawled into his home where he succumbed to his injuries, Suffolk Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison said.

“For them to go in the backyard and know he was there smoking a cigarette, I’m probably going to lean toward there might have been some intimacy there,” Harrison said.

Hartmann had three daughters who were in the house at the time of the deadly shooting.

No arrests have been made. Police have not released a description of the suspects.