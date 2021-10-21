Curran on ‘Safe Dates’ program on national day of action against domestic violence

During Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Nassau County Executive Laura Curran launched a new initiative to help protect middle and high school students.

The Safe Dates initiative, a county-wide effort to implement a free abusive dating prevention program in schools, was announced by Curran on “Purple Thursday,” a national day of action each year.

She also joined the PIX11 News at 4 to discuss the program.

