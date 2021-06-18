Eastbound lanes on LIE near Willis Avenue closed after crash

NEW YORK — Eastbound lanes on the Long Island Expressway were temporarily closed off following a crash Friday morning.

The incident occurred near Exit 37 by Willis Avenue around the 9 a.m. hour.

A truck appeared to be involved in the crash, video from a traffic camera shows.

It was not immediately known how many vehicles were involved in the crash, but several vehicles remained at the side of the road, the traffic camera shows.

Traffic behind the crash was completely halted, and all lanes between exit 37 and exit 38 into the Northern State Parkway have been closed off.

It appeared that crews may have been diverting traffic out of the LIE through the Willis Avenue exit.

The HOV lane on the westbound side of the expressway has also been blocked off, as well, causing some delays on the westbound lanes.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.