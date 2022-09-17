MANORVILLE, N.Y. (PIX11) — Rescuers on Saturday were looking for a cow that was caught on video wandering around a country club on Long Island.

The 800-pound animal can be seen running about on a golf course in Pine Hills Golf & Country Club in Manorville. The video was provided by the Strong Island Animal Rescue League.

A spokesperson from the group said the cow escaped from Jerry’s Livestock Farm.

Last year, a bull escaped from a different farm in the same area and evaded capture for roughly two months. After its capture, the bull was relocated to Skylands Animal Sanctuary & Rescue in Wantage, New Jersey, according to the Suffolk County SPCA.