LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — Suffolk County Police issued a Silver Alert for a couple who went missing Friday. Both Richard and Leanora Sales, ages 86 and 84, have dementia, officials said.

The couple was last seen leaving their Port Jefferson Station home, located on Aston Wood Way, at about 12:30 p.m. Friday. They were on their way to an appointment in Northport, but never arrived, police said.

Richard and Leanora Sales were traveling in a 2016 blue Nissan Rogue with New York plates HFX-9556.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the Sales’ location to call 911 or Sixth Squad detectives at 631-854-8652.