YAPHANK, N.Y. (PIX11) — An inmate was charged with attempting to bring in drugs and weapons into the Yaphank Correctional Facility, police said.

William Santiago, 32, was found with multiple small packages containing dangerous items in his body during the routine intake search on May 18, according to authorities. Santiago initially denied having any contraband but after a thorough search, correction officers ultimately retrieved three large ceramic razor blades, six small ceramic razor blades, one small bag of fentanyl, eleven bundles containing over 100 strips of suboxone, synthetic marijuana, match strikers, rolling papers and numerous match heads.

Santiago was being booked into the jail for later transport to New York State prison after he was sentenced to three to six years for felony criminal possession of a weapon, officials said. Due to the incident, he has additionally been charged with promoting prison contraband, possession of a weapon, promoting prison contraband and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Sheriff Toulon commended the officers, saying they “prevented possible serious injury or the loss of life of both staff and inmates alike with this discovery.”