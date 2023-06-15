PATCHOGUE, Long Island (PIX11) — If it weren’t for the fast action of two first responders and the presence of mind of two journalists, the driver of a car that went over the side of a public dock would not be alive now.

That’s what the top public safety official for Suffolk County Long Island said as he honored a police officer and a firefighter who didn’t hesitate when the Nissan sedan started sinking into the waters of Patchogue Bay.

A news crew from TV station News12 Long Island called them to the scene.

Videographer Sue Caron was looking at the video feed from her camera in preparation for her 5 a.m. live shot with reporter Caroline Flynn when Caron saw a white sedan pull into the narrow parking lot on the pier, then apparently start to do a U-turn. Instead, though, for some reason, the -U ended up being an -L, with the car headed straight toward the edge of the dock.

It kept going into the water.

“I was like, did that guy just drive into the water?” Caron said in an interview. “So we jump out, call 911, and within four minutes, the first police officer was here. And he just jumped right in.”

That officer was later identified as Edward Pitre, a two-year veteran of the Suffolk County Police Department. Its commissioner, Rodney Harrison, held a news conference on Thursday afternoon to publicly cite Pitre and Patchogue firefighter Peter Feehan for their bravery.

“I knew I had precious seconds,” Pitre said at the news conference. “I didn’t have too much time to think, but I tried to get into the water and assist with him.”

The 911 call from Caron and Flynn also got local firefighters on the scene immediately.

That’s why Peter Feehan was on hand so fast. He lives just a few blocks away and got the call after 5 a.m. Pitre was trying to break the car window with a set of keys to get the driver out.

“The driver was in a state of panic,” Feehan said in an interview at his firehouse. “He couldn’t get the doors open. Nobody was able to get through the glass until we were able to break the glass. [The driver] was very agitated.”

That driver is also very much alive, thanks to quick action by everyone involved. Feehan grabbed a tool from his fire response vehicle to break into burning buildings and other emergency lifesaving situations.

“It’s called a halligan,” Feehan said as he showed off the tool in the firehouse interview. “It allows us to get through doors, windows.”

In Thursday morning’s case, it allowed Feehan and Pitre to get through the car’s window and pull driver Nestor Riosarvealo, 33, out of the vehicle just as it sank below the surface.

The pair were hailed as heroes, but they humbly disagreed.

“An overused word, in my opinion,” Feehan said in the interview. “I’m trained to do this. I volunteer to do this.”

Of course, Pitre made a similar comment at the news conference.

“I don’t care to be called a hero,” he said. “It’s just what I chose to do.”

The incident happened nearly a year to the day after another car drove off the same pier. The police commissioner wouldn’t comment on the similarities.

In the incident last year, a good Samaritan jumped in and saved a teen driver from the water. In that case, the driver mistook her accelerator for the brake. Thursday’s incident is still under investigation, according to Commissioner Harrison. He said that no charges have been filed.