JERICHO, N.Y. (PIX11) — Nassau County elected officials competed in the St. Patrick’s Corned Beef Cook-Off Thursday, an event that tested their cooking skills while raising money for Cooper Graham, a 1-year-old boy recovering from a battle with cancer.

The event in Jericho featured U.S. Rep. Anthony D’Esposito, Town of Hempstead Supervisor Don Clavin, Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor Joe Saladino, Town of North Hempstead Supervisor Jen DeSena and Glen Cove Mayor Pam Panzenbeck.

PIX11 photojournalist Keith Lopez attended the event. Watch in the video player above.