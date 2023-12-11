RIVERHEAD, N.Y. (PIX11) –Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney ruled out Sunday night a long-time theory that convicted Manorville murderer, John Bittrolff, could be somehow tied to the Long Island serial killer investigation.

“He has nothing to do with LISK,” Tierney said, using the acronym for Long Island Serial Killer.

Bittrolff was convicted of killing Rita Tangredi-Beinlich and Colleen McNamee whom he hired as sex workers in late 1993 and early 1994. Their bodies were found in the woods of eastern Suffolk County, posed in a sexual position and missing their left shoes.

Bittrolff was tied to a third murdered woman, Sandra Costilla, but was never charged in the case.

After Bittrolff received 50 years to life in prison in 2017, Assistant District Attorney Robert Biancavilla said outside court that some of the unsolved Gilgo murders “may be attributable to the handiwork of Mr. Bittrolff.”

This led to speculation that Bittrolff, a married father of two, could be involved in the serial killer case, which involved the discovery of 10 sets of remains in the brush off Ocean Parkway in 2010 and 2011. Some of the victims had been dismembered.

Two of the dismembered victims tied to Gilgo, Valerie Mack and Jessica Taylor, were initially discovered in Manorville, where Bittrolff lived. Mack was found in 2000 and Taylor in 2003. Taylor’s killer had tried to gouge a distinctive tattoo from her body that said “Remy’s Angel.”

Both Mack and Taylor had their heads and hands removed from their bodies and were tied up. These remains were found along Ocean Parkway in 2011 during the Gilgo serial killer investigation.

Monday marked the 13th anniversary of the first discovery on Ocean Parkway.

The remains of Melissa Barthelemy, a missing woman from the Bronx who advertised services on Craig’s List, were found on Dec. 11, 2010. Two days later, the remains of Megan Waterman, Maureen Brainard-Barnes, and Amber Costello were found close by in the brush.

On July 13, architect Rex Heuermann of Massapequa Park was arrested near his office in midtown Manhattan and accused of killing three of the Gilgo Four.

Heuermann has pleaded not guilty, but Tierney insists his case against Heuermann is strong.

Tierney said he has DNA, cell phone records, and extensive internet searches that Link Heuermann directly to the murders.

Tierey said recently his office and the Gilgo Beach Homicide Task Force have moved on with work on the other, unsolved murder cases on Ocean Parkway.

The victims include a toddler and a man dressed in women’s clothing.