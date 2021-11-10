Long Island worker dies of apparent carbon monoxide poisoning: police

FORT SALONGA, N.Y. (AP) — Police said a construction worker died Tuesday of apparent carbon monoxide poisoning while working on a drainage pipe on Long Island.

Suffolk County police said Victor Irizzary was removing silt from the bottom of a drainage pipe in Fort Salonga when he stopped responding to coworkers.

A coworker tried to go down the pipe to rescue Irizarry, but he felt burning in his nose and throat and came back up.

The Kings Park Fire Department responded and pulled Irizarry from the pipe, but it was too late.

Irizarry was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The firefighters measured carbon monoxide levels in the pipe and found them to be dangerously high.

