HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (PIX11) — The town of Hempstead is demanding answers and justice for the death of a 19-year-old who was shot outside of a McDonald’s.

A popular after-school hangout for teenagers is now a major safety concern. Following the shooting death of a 19-year-old man in broad daylight on Wednesday afternoon.

The victim graduated from Hempstead High School last year and was shot multiple times. While police continue to look for clues and whoever is to blame, Hempstead Mayor Waylyn Hobbs vows to get to the bottom of what happened.

“When we have people that careless enough…looking for them to be brought to justice,” said the Mayor.

Police believe the shooting was targeted, but it is very unsettling for parents with children in the area schools.

More resources and safety measures to protect students, especially as they walk home from school, is exactly what the Hempstead School Board president and members demand.

“This was predictable, and although we can’t prevent crimes, what we can do is ask for resources from different areas of government who have shared responsibility over this district,” said Randy Stith, the Hempstead school board president.

While not much is said about the victim, the focus now is on how this could have been avoided. Police say they already have constant patrols near the McDonald’s, and more are expected- police say when the incident happened, a lieutenant was right there, first to respond.