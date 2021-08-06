Child with Down syndrome lives out dream as police officer for a day on Long Island

NEW YORK — It was probably the best day for Ryan Buffolino as he got to live out his dream of being sworn in as a police officer for a day.

Buffolino was born with Down syndrome, a hole in his heart and only one heart valve.

Fascinated with police cars since he was little, this constitutes the biggest of dreams.

A uniform, complete with a hate and police ID.

His mom, Dawn Buffolino, was bursting with pride and gratitude.

“Project Thank a Cop” made it possible through the Suffolk County Police Department.

Buffolino’s mother, Dawn Buffolino, shared his story on the group’s Facebook page and the officers responded.

He had the chance to put on the gear of a tactical officer, shield and all, and even showed something cops call the “master key.”

At times, it was hard to figure out who was having more fun, Ryan or his fellow officers.

He brought as much of a smile to their faces as they did his.

Officer Ryan Buffolino, policeman for a day, a memory of a lifetime.