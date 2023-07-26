MEDFORD, N.Y. (PIX11) – An 8-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet when someone opened fire into a home on Long Island, police said.

The shooting happened in Medford around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

The shooter fired several gunshots from the street into a home on Cedar Lane, between West Lane and Barbara Lane, police said. One of the bullets grazed an 8-year-old boy in his side, authorities said.

The boy suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.

No arrests have been made. Police did not provide a possible motive for the shooting, which remained under investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.