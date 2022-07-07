SAGAPONACK, N.Y. (PIX11) – A child was fatally struck by a pickup truck while riding his bicycle on Long Island Thursday, authorities said.

The collision happened in Sagaponack on Town Line Road around 5:30 p.m. The 11-year-old boy was riding his bicycle when the 42-year-old driver of a 2022 Ford Ranger backed up from a work site and hit the child, according to a news release from the Southampton Town Police Department.

The boy was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

The man driving the pickup truck remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.