Long Island motorcyclist arrested after 6-year-old passenger seriously hurt in crash: police

CENTRAL ISLIP, L.I. — A 6-year-old child was seriously injured Monday on Long Island after being thrown from a motorcycle when it crashed into a car, according to police. The driver of that motorcycle was arrested and now faces multiple charges, officials said.

Suffolk County police said Lamar Samuel, 39, was riding a motorcycle, with the child as a passenger, eastbound on East Beech Street in Central Islip when he blew through a stop sign just after 12:30 p.m.

The motorcycle struck a Honda traveling northbound on Prospect Avenue, causing both Samuel and the young child to be ejected from the vehicle, authorities said.

The child was rushed to an area hospital with serious physical injuries and Samuel was taken to another hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The driver of the Honda was not injured.

Samuel was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, in addition to vehicle and traffic violations, according to authorities.

He was released on a field appearance ticket and is scheduled to be arraigned on a later date.

