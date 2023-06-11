LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — Main Street Huntington was transformed by the colors of the rainbow in honor of Pride.

“We have to get out here because Pride matters so much to make sure that you have a safe space no matter live, learn, work, play and pray on Long Island,” said David Kilmnick, president of the LGBT Network.

The Long Island Pride Parade marked its 33rd anniversary, and this year did not disappoint.

“It’s bringing awareness, and it’s engaging the community members and giving them a safe space,” said volunteer Bevin Matthew.

After marching, people of all ages and backgrounds were in the sights and sounds at Heckscher State Park for a festival, concert, and resource fair connecting residents to resources in their neighborhoods.

“It’s all about love. That is all I see; love everywhere. And I’m so happy to be a part of it,” said Long Island resident Jennifer Buonasera.

“It’s about love and equality, and everyone should be able to love who they want,” said Taylor Mott.

Members of the LGBTQ+ community and their allies made that very point. PIX11 is a sponsor of the event, which attracted crowds. For hours, they enjoyed the festival and performances but also highlighted the issues that matter, like health disparities.

“We want to provide access and give access to this community that we serve and love,” said Dr. Mary Ellis with Mt. Sinai South Nassau.

“Pride is not just for the month of June. It’s every day, all day. This is just the month that highlights it, but it’s so important to know that it’s forever,” said Crystal Gonzalez.