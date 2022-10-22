ROCKY POINT, Long Island (PIX11) — A man was arrested for stealing catalytic converters from a parking lot in Rocky Point, police said.

Around 9 a.m., Daniel Labbe, 42, of Long Island, was seen by a business owner walking in a parking lot with a saw and catalytic converter. Police said the witness started to chase Labbe until he ran into the Rocky Point State Pine Barrens Preserve.

When police arrived, they discovered two catalytic converters were stolen from a box truck. Police said they searched for three hours until a police canine named Champ found Labbe hiding in the woods.

Labbe was arrested on charges of grand larceny in the fourth degree, auto stripping in the second degree, criminal mischief in the third degree, possession of burglar’s tools and criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree.