HICKSVILLE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A driver slammed into a Long Island home late Tuesday, leaving him seriously injured, according to authorities.

The East Meadow man, 54, was driving a 2010 Nissan Rogue near Newbridge Road and Elmira Street in Hicksville around 11 p.m. when the SUV jumped the curb while turning, then crashed into a home near the intersection, police said.

First responders rushed the driver to an area hospital in what officials described as serious condition. The sole occupant of the home was not injured, authorities said.

Further details about what caused the driver to leave the road were not immediately available.