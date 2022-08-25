FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A car slammed into the kitchen of a Long Island house early Thursday, then the driver fled the scene, according to authorities.

The vehicle launched off of Hempstead Turnpike and into a home on Stratford Green around 2:30 a.m. in Farmingdale, crashing through a kitchen wall, officials said.

The driver managed to extricate themselves from the wreck, but then ran off, police said.

Though the crash left a gaping hole in the home, still visible Thursday morning to PIX11 News’ Tom Kaminski in AIR11, no injuries to the occupants were reported.