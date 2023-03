HICKSVILLE, NY (PIX11) — A driver lost control and crashed into a Hicksville home on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The 23-year-old driver was headed southbound on Gables Drive when he lost control and plowed into a home around noon, officials said. Someone was in the house at the time, but no injuries were reported.

The home was severely damaged, police said. Officials deemed the house uninhabitable.

The ground outside was left littered with debris.