WANTAGH, N.Y. (PIX11) — The Jones Beach Lifeguard Corps announced Friday that the new hire exam for prospective lifeguards will be on June 12.

The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation released the lifeguard qualifying procedure. The first part of the tests will be held at Suffolk Community College in Brentwood. More details, including minimum qualifications, are on the state office’s website.