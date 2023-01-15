`LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — An innocent bystander was shot in the neck when shots rang out in a Long Island bar early Sunday, police said.

The incident unfolded when a gunman threatened a man at the Outfield Pub on Carleton Avenue in East Islip at around 1:10 a.m., authorities said. The suspect pressed the gun up against the man’s body and the two briefly fought before the gun discharged, striking the woman in the neck, police said.

The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The man suffered a head laceration and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The suspect fled the scene and remained at large, as of Sunday morning.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact the Suffolk County Police Department at 631-854-8352 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.