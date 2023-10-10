BRENTWOOD, N.Y. (PIX11) — Burglars stabbed a man inside his Long Island home before fleeing in a U-Haul truck on Monday, authorities said.

Two suspects went into the home on Grand Boulevard in Brentwood before one of them attacked the man at around 12:40 p.m., police said. The victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition but his injuries were non-life-threatening, police said.

Authorities said multiple people were home at the time of the incident. The burglars didn’t steal anything from the house, police said.

The suspects fled in a U-Haul truck and remained at large, as of Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Third Squad detectives at 631-854-8352.

Mira Wassef is a digital reporter who has covered news and sports in the New York City area for more than a decade. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.