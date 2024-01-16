LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police have arrested two teens wanted in connection with allegedly crashing a stolen car into a Long Island store and stealing store goods.

Officers responded to reports of a burglary on Monday at 4:55 a.m., inside a sneaker and apparel store located at 3302 Merrick Road, authorities said. Police officers said they found that a BMW had crashed through the store and that six suspects were stealing store merchandise.

The suspects fled the scene in two BMWs once the officers arrived at the scene, and one of the fleeing cars struck a police officer. The injured officer was taken to hospital for treatment, authorities said.

A little later at 5:16 a.m., officers arrested two of the suspects after spotting one of the BMWs parked on Little Neck Avenue and Coral Court North Bellmore, authorities said. Several pairs of sneakers and clothing were found inside the car, and the vehicle was reported stolen from a home in Connecticut, authorities said.

Police identified the suspects as Christopher Flores, 19, of Holbrook, and a 16-year-old boy. The two are both facing burglary charges, according to authorities.

The second BMW and the four remaining suspects are still on the loose as of Tuesday, police reported. The investigation remains ongoing.

Charline Charles is a digital journalist from Brooklyn who has covered local news along with culture and arts in the New York City area since 2019. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.