Police are looking for Stella, a 4-year-old French bulldog that was stolen from a home in Huntington, New York on Nov. 25, 2021. (Credit: SCPD)

HUNTINGTON, N.Y. — A burglar stole a French bulldog from a Long Island home on Thanksgiving, police said.

The suspect entered the home on Robin Lane in Huntington some time between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m. and took the 4-year-old dog, named Stella, as well as a PlayStation 5, according to authorities.

Police released photos of Stella on Friday, hoping someone will come forward with information.

Anyone with information on the burglary can call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.