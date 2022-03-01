UNIONDALE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A car chase early Tuesday morning ended peacefully, even after the suspect fired once at Nassau County Police Department officers, officials said.

The man, a robbery suspect, fired once after realizing he was being followed by police, officials said during a press conference Tuesday afternoon. That bullet missed responding officers “by inches.”

Police said the suspect eventually ditched the stolen vehicle he was driving, continuing his escape on foot. When officers followed him, they said he turned the gun on himself and said he was going to pull the trigger. Eventually, he surrendered without further incident.

The suspect — who has not been named — is connected to other crimes, including a Feb. 16 robbery in Levittown, police said. There are multiple investigations open surrounding the suspect.