SHIRLEY, L.I. — A bull running wild on a Long Island highway brought traffic to a halt Tuesday morning, authorities said.

According to the Suffolk County Police, a portion of the Sunrise Highway, near Exit 58, was closed in both directions just after 10 a.m. while officers tried to catch the bull.

It was not immediately clear where the bovine originated or how it got loose.

