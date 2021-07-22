Bull still on the lam after escaping Suffolk County slaughterhouse

NEW YORK — A bull is on the run in New York, days after it broke loose from a slaughterhouse.

The bull had escaped from a farm in Manorville after breaking through a fence on Tuesday, officials said.

Police and other animal rescue agencies are still attempting to capture the bull.

On Wednesday, Strong Island Animal Rescue Group were bringing in a menstruating cow to try and lure out bull.

Animal rescue groups are on standby with lassos and tranquilizers to secure the bull before any damage is done to it or anyone else.

A code red alert was issued to area residents advising caution if the bull was spotted. 

Residents have been urged to call 911 if they spot the animal.

