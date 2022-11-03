The front facade of a building on Long Island collapsed, injuring at least six people on Nov. 3, 2022. (Credit: AIR11)

SUFFOLK COUNTY, N.Y. (PIX11) — A partial building collapse injured half a dozen people near the border of Smithtown and St. James on Long Island Thursday, police said.

Suffolk County police received a call around 1:30 p.m. for a building collapse on Middle Country Road, near Rt. 347, in Suffolk County. First responders rushed to the scene.

Six people were taken to the hospital for treatment, police said. Two of the victims were seriously injured.

The building involved is under construction, officials said.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.