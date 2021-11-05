There’s still no official winner in the race for Nassau County executive and the final votes won’t be counted until next week.

However, as it stands now, Republican challenger Bruce Blakeman is ahead by nearly 12,000 votes over Democratic incumbent Laura Curran.

The tight race will be decided by about 20,000 absentee ballots, but Blakeman has already declared himself the winner. However, Curran has yet to concede and wants to see every vote counted.

Blakeman joined the PIX11 Morning News on Friday, Nov. 5 to discuss the election results thus far and why he’s so certain he’ll come out on top.

Blakeman also weighed in on why he thinks Republicans performed so well this past Election Day.