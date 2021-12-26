Brooklyn man shoots parents on Christmas: Nassau police

HEWLETT HARBOR, Long Island — A man was under arrest Sunday for shooting his parents on Christmas, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Dino Tomassetti, 29-year-old East Williamsburg resident, has been arrested for attempting to kill his parents, according to police

Police responded to reports of a disturbance at a home on Seawane Drive on Long Island Saturday at 10:08 a.m., department officials said.

Officers found a 64-year-old woman who had been shot in the head and 65-year-old man who was shot in the back inside the residence, according to police.

Both victims were conscious and alert when transported to the hospital, according to police.