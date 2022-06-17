NASSAU COUNTY, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Brooklyn man allegedly punched a cop in the face as police arrested him on Long Island Friday.

Julian Lynch, 28, is charged with assault, attempted robbery, menacing, criminal trespassing, criminal mischief and resisting arrest in connection to various incidents that happened overnight Friday. He was allegedly involved in two altercations with workers at a 7-Eleven convenience store and a CVS store on Long Island, which led to his arrest.

Police said Lynch started a verbal dispute with an employee at a 7-Eleven in Oceanside and went behind the counter and punched the victim multiple times in the eye, then left the store. The 7-Eleven employee was hospitalized with lacerations, swelling and bruising on his head, authorities said.

Around 3 a.m., Lynch entered a CVS in nearby Rockville Centre and started another verbal dispute with an employee and demanded his belongings, police said.

Nassau County police officers responded to the CVS and attempted to arrest Lynch. A physical struggle ensued between him and the officers, and Lynch allegedly punched an officer in his eye. Lynch was then taken into custody.

Lynch and the officer were both treated at a hospital.

Additionally, Lynch was responsible for criminal mischief at the Complete Automotive and Jiffy Lube in Baldwin that same night, police said.

Lynch will be arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead on Saturday.