LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — A Brooklyn man was nabbed Wednesday for hitting a Long Island officer with his car during a traffic stop last year, and the cop has been out of work since the incident, authorities said.

The officers pulled over Ephrem Jusino, 40, for multiple traffic violations near Old Country Road at Duffy Avenue in Hicksville on Dec. 9, 2021, at 3:40 p.m. Jusino was asked to provide his license and registration several times before taking off in his black Nissan, running over the officer’s foot and dragging him several feet, officials said.

The injured cop was taken to the hospital for treatment and has had four surgeries since the incident, officials said. The officer has not worked since the encounter.

Jusino was arrested in Deer Park and charged with assault to a police officer causing serious physical injury, leaving the scene of an incident with serious injury, reckless driving, aggravated unlicensed operation, and traffic infractions.