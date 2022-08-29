LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — A Brooklyn man is charged with a DWI after causing a crash that led to the death of a 9-year-old boy on Long Island, authorities said.

Travis Dickson was driving his BMW when he rear-ended a Toyota Corolla on the Long Island Expressway in Farmingville on Aug. 22 around 1:50 a.m., according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

The boy, Angel Salis, was a passenger in the Toyota and was seriously injured in the crash. He was taken to the hospital and later died of his injuries, police said. The boy’s father, Bruce Koch, 49, was treated for minor injuries.

Dickson was treated for non-life threatening injuries and later charged with driving while intoxicated, police said. It is unclear if Dickson will face additional charges and the investigation is ongoing, according to a spokeswoman from the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.