NEW YORK (PIX11) — More legal trouble is on the way for Rep.-elect George Santos.

A 2008 case involving the Republican in Brazil will now be revived, the New York Times reported. Official records show Santos was criminally cited for fraud. According to the New York Times, Santos allegedly used another person’s checkbook to buy clothes at a store in the city of Niteroi in Rio de Janeiro.

A prosecutor at a criminal court in Niteroi issued a notification to Santos, but Brazilian authorities could not find his address, so the case was archived in 2013.

Santos spoke about the allegations to the New York Post.

“I am not a criminal here — not here or in Brazil or any jurisdiction in the world,” Santos told the Post. “Absolutely not. That didn’t happen.”

PIX11 News sources have confirmed a prosecutor has officially petitioned to reopen the case. The Brazilian criminal court has also sent a letter to the United States to officially inform the representative-elect of the case reopening, official records show.

PIX11 News has reached out to a Santos spokesperson for comment, but we have not heard back.

The motion comes a week after the top prosecutor in Nassau County announced she would launch an investigation into Santos after reports emerged that he had fabricated large parts of his personal and professional history.