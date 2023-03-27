LINDENHURST, N.Y. (PIX11) – A boy was stabbed in the hallway of a Long Island middle school and airlifted to a hospital for treatment, police and district officials said Monday.

Suffolk County police were called to Lindenhurst Middle School on South Wellwood Avenue around 12:30 p.m.

The victim was stabbed in the leg by another male student, according to police. The suspect was taken into custody while the victim was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital, police said.

In a statement addressed to “Lindenhurst school families,” Superintendent Anthony J. Davidson said there was an altercation involving a knife between the two students in a hallway. The building was immediately placed into lockdown and police were called.

“To allow for the police to continue with their investigation, please be advised that the building will remain under lockdown until further notice. With a lockdown, individuals are not permitted to enter or leave the school building. As such, we ask our parents/guardians to refrain from coming to the middle school to try and sign their child(ren) out of school. Please know, all other students are remaining in their classrooms and are safely in the care of our staff, Davidson said in the statement.

“I recognize that hearing about today’s isolated incident is concerning for all. Be assured, that the safety and security of our students and staff is our top priority. We will continue to keep you posted on any new developments as our school day continues to progress.”

The stabbing happened less than two hours after three children and three adults were killed in a school shooting in Nashville, Tennessee, according to police. The Nashville Fire Department said the shooting happened at The Covenant School, a private Christian school, just before 10:15 a.m.

When police entered the school’s first story, they heard gunshots coming from the second floor, Nashville police spokesperson Don Aaron said. They immediately “went to the gunfire,” he said, where they found a woman armed with two assault rifles and a handgun who was firing.

Three children and three adults were shot and killed, police confirmed in a press conference. The three adult victims were staff members.

Nashville police reported that officers shot and killed the suspect, who was described as a 28-year-old woman from Nashville.

