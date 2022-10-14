CORAM, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 13-year-old boy is being remembered as a hero after his family says he died saving his sister from a hit-and-run driver on Long Island.

Tyler Phillips and Krystal Randolph were struck by an SUV around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday while walking along Granny Road near Middle Island Road in Coram, according to police.

The driver sped away and has not been caught.

Randolph’s injuries were minor, but Phillips’ injuries were catastrophic. His family made the decision to donate his organs.

The teens were walking more than two miles from the Gordon Heights Children’s Park to the shelter where they have been living for more than a year. There are no sidewalks along stretches of Granny Road.

Pastor Cynthia McCants from the New Gethsemane Baptist Church on Route 112 said Phillips attended her church. McCants said, “That’s the love of a brother for his sister.”

A candlelight vigil was held in Children’s Park at 7 p.m. Friday.

The family has also set up a GoFundMe page to cover funeral expenses.